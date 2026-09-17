Like father, like son! Christopher Samba’s 17-year-old son Floyd scores twice on Man City professional debut in 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich City

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca used the third-round clash to showcase the depth of talent within the club's youth ranks, making ten changes from the side that defeated Manchester United. Among the fresh faces was Floyd, the son of former Blackburn Rovers stalwart Christopher Samba, who was one of two siblings currently in the City academy.

Tasked with leading the line in place of the rested Erling Haaland, the teenager looked at home immediately, linking play and showing the physical presence that defined his father's career, albeit in a more advanced role.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when fellow debutant Allan delivered a precise cross into the box. Samba displayed remarkable predatory instincts to meet the ball with a flicked header that left Daniel Grimshaw helpless. It was a moment of pure emotion for the youngster, marking a dream first appearance for the youngster that had the Etihad crowd chanting his name.

City did not have to wait long to double their advantage, with Ryan Cherki finding the back of the net just three minutes later.