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FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Bayern Munich player ratings vs Rb Leipzig: Luis Diaz hat-trick dismantles visitors in six-goal masterclass

Bayern Munich
Player ratings
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
V. Kompany
Bundesliga
L. Diaz
H. Kane

Bayern Munich surged to the top of the Bundesliga with a dominant 6-1 victory over Rb Leipzig at the Allianz Arena. Luis Diaz stole the show with a spectacular hat-trick as Vincent Kompany's side overwhelmed their opponents with relentless attacking precision.

Bayern Munich delivered a tactical masterclass at the Allianz Arena, systematically dismantling Rb Leipzig in a 6-1 rout that underscored their domestic dominance. The Bavarians established a suffocating high press from the opening whistle, forcing the visitors into deep defensive blocks that eventually crumbled under the weight of 29 total shots. A three-goal first-half blitz set the tone, as Bayern exploited Leipzig's narrow defensive shape with rapid switches of play and clinical vertical transitions that left the opposition rearguard chasing shadows.

The second half saw no let-up in intensity, as Bayern’s offensive fluidity remained too complex for Martin Demichelis’ side to decode. With 62% possession and an expected goals (xG) value of 3.76, the hosts were superior in every phase of play, maintaining a high defensive line that squeezed the pitch and limited Leipzig to sporadic counter-attacks. Despite a late consolation goal for the visitors, this was a statement performance from Vincent Kompany's men, who moved top of the table with a display of pure attacking efficiency and structural discipline.

  • imago-sport-1084655221.jpgBeautiful Sports International

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jonas Urbig - 7/10

    Urbig enjoyed a relatively quiet evening as Bayern’s dominance higher up the pitch shielded his goal for long periods. He made three saves throughout the match, showing good concentration despite the lack of consistent involvement. He was unfortunate to lose his clean sheet in stoppage time to a Maksimovic strike, but his distribution was reliable, contributing to Bayern's 666 total passes.

    Dayot Upamecano - 8/10

    A commanding performance from the Frenchman, who marshalled the high line with authority. Upamecano was instrumental in snuffing out Leipzig's rare attempts to break, using his recovery pace to negate the threat of Nkunku. His ability to step into midfield during build-up play helped Bayern maintain their territorial stranglehold.

    Min-jae Kim - 7/10

    Kim was a physical presence at the heart of the defence until his withdrawal in the 77th minute. He dominated his aerial duels and provided the necessary cover for Brown's adventurous surges forward. His positioning was exemplary, ensuring that Leipzig’s attackers found no space between the lines during the first hour of play.

    Nathaniel Brown - 8/10

    An excellent showing from the full-back, who combined defensive solidity with significant offensive output. Brown registered a vital assist for Harry Kane’s goal in the 53rd minute, timing his overlapping run to perfection. He was substituted shortly after his contribution, having played a key role in Bayern's five-goal cushion.

    Konrad Laimer - 7/10

    Laimer provided his trademark industry and tactical flexibility against his former club. While he picked up a yellow card in the 51st minute for a tactical foul, his energy in the middle third was crucial for Bayern’s counter-pressing system. He was replaced just before the hour mark as Kompany looked to rotate his squad.


  • imago-sport-1084654739.jpgEibner

    Midfield

    Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

    The captain was the primary architect of Bayern’s dominance, dictating the tempo from the base of the midfield. Kimmich provided the assist for the opening goal by Luis Diaz in the 12th minute, setting the tone for the afternoon. His 12th-minute contribution was just a fraction of his influence, as he consistently broke lines with his progressive passing.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic - 8/10

    Pavlovic continues to grow into his role in the double pivot. He showed great offensive instinct to get on the scoresheet himself in the 26th minute, doubling Bayern's lead and effectively killing Leipzig's early game plan. His ability to recycle possession quickly allowed the front four to remain on the front foot throughout his 59 minutes on the pitch.

    Ismael Saibari - 7/10

    Saibari functioned as a vital link man in the transition phase. While he didn't record a direct goal contribution, his work rate and spatial awareness helped create the openings for Olise and Diaz to exploit. He was substituted in the 59th minute as part of a triple change after a solid shift.


  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-LEIPZIGAFP

    Attack

    Michael Olise - 9/10

    A scintillating performance from the summer signing. Olise scored Bayern’s third goal in the 34th minute and turned provider for Luis Diaz’s hat-trick goal in the 69th minute. His technical quality in tight spaces and vision on the flank were too much for David Raum to handle, consistently creating high-value chances for his teammates.

    Luis Diaz - 10/10

    The undisputed player of the match. Diaz was unplayable, netting a clinical hat-trick with goals in the 12th, 47th, and 69th minutes. His movement off the ball was world-class, constantly finding gaps in the Leipzig defence. Whether finishing from close range or driving at defenders, he was the cutting edge that defined this victory.

    Harry Kane - 9/10

    While he only scored once in the 53rd minute, Kane’s overall contribution to the team's attack was immense. He provided two assists - one for Olise and another for Diaz - demonstrating his elite playmaking abilities. His selfless movement created the chaos that allowed the wingers to flourish, proving he is far more than just a poacher.


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  • FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Josip Stanisic - 6/10

    Introduced in the 59th minute, Stanisic provided fresh legs in the defensive third. He kept things simple and helped Bayern see out the game comfortably.

    Lennart Karl - 6/10

    The youngster got a valuable half-hour of experience in a high-intensity environment. He integrated well into the passing circuits as Bayern looked to manage the clock.

    Serge Gnabry - 6/10

    Gnabry replaced the tired Pavlovic and offered a different threat on the counter, though the game's intensity had naturally dropped by his arrival.

    Tom Bischof - 6/10

    Replaced Saibari and maintained the team's structural integrity in the final third of the pitch.

    Sacha Boey - N/A

    A late introduction for Kim, Boey had little time to make a significant impact on the proceedings.

    Vincent Kompany - 9/10

    Kompany won the tactical battle hands down. His decision to deploy a high-pressing 4-2-3-1 completely stifled Leipzig's build-up play. The spacing between his lines was perfect, and his proactive substitutions kept the energy levels high enough to maintain a 6-1 scoreline. He has clearly instilled a ruthless efficiency in this Bayern side.

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