Raheem Sterling's camp demands 'clarity' on Chelsea future after shock omission from Enzo Maresca's squad for Man City clash he 'expected' to be involved in
Raheem Sterling's representatives have demanded 'clarity' from Chelsea after the winger was dropped for Sunday's clash against Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea start Premier League season against Man City
- Sterling dropped for game by new boss Enzo Maresca
- Winger's camp call for clarity on his situation