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Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoFulham
Book Liverpool vs Fulham Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Liverpool vs Fulham tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Liverpool
Fulham

All you need to know about how to secure seats to see Liverpool take on Fulham at Anfield

Those lucky souls who went to the previous Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match, back in April, can now reminisce to loved ones and friends that they were present when Mo Salah scored his last ever goal at Anfield. The sides meet again on Merseyside on Saturday, September 12 and you can book tickets today.

Liverpool vs Fulham TicketsBook now

That particular Fulham encounter, which Liverpool won 2-0, was also a memorable occasion for Rio Ngumoha. The highly-touted wing wizard had opened the scoring for the Reds, and in doing so, became the youngest player ever to net at Anfield, aged just 17 years and 225 days.

Goals of course aren't a rare commodity when Liverpool vs Fulham go head-to-head. Liverpool have scored 2+ goals in each of their last five match-ups with the Cottagers. What awaits this time?

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League fixture?

Liverpool vs Fulham takes place at Anfield (Liverpool), on Saturday, September 12, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like LiveFootballTickets.

Liverpool vs Fulham TicketsBook now

How much do Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Liverpool vs Fulham TicketsBook now

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

COM
W2-0
NEW
D2-2
NFO
D2-2
IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FUL

FUL - Form

VFB
W1-0
CHE
L2-3
WIM
W3-0
SUN
L1-0
CRY
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawFulham
2
2
1
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
11Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Fulham lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Formation
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
A. BeckerA. BeckerJ. JacquetJ. JacquetV. van DijkV. van DijkK. TsimikasK. TsimikasR. AraujoR. AraujoV. MunozV. MunozD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiR. GravenberchR. GravenberchB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzA. IsakA. IsakB. LenoB. LenoA. RobinsonA. RobinsonT. CastagneT. CastagneC. BasseyC. BasseyD. AffengruberD. AffengruberO. BobbO. BobbS. CharlesS. CharlesJ. KingJ. KingS. BergeS. BergeA. IwobiA. IwobiG. GarciaG. Garcia
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Fulham

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • A. Arbeloa
Liverpool

Injuries and Suspensions

Fulham

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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