How to get UEFA Europa League Final 2026 tickets: Freiburg vs Aston Villa, prices, Beşiktaş Stadium and more information

Aston Villa take on Freiburg at the Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on May 20 in the UEFA Europa League Final, dreaming of lifting the trophy aloft.

Aston Villa secured their place in the showpiece event after an emphatic 4-1 aggregate comeback against Nottingham Forest, while SC Freiburg booked their first-ever European final by narrowly overcoming Braga 4-3 on aggregate.

Let GOAL help guide you through the UEFA Europa League final ticket-purchasing process, including where to buy them, how much they will cost, and more.

When is the UEFA Europa League Final: Freiburg vs Aston Villa?

Europa League - Final 20 May 2026 - 15:00 Tupras Stadyumu

The winners will gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition already.

The Europa League winners will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

How to buy UEFA Europa League Final 2026: Freiburg vs Aston Villa tickets?

Tickets for the Europa League Final are available through three primary avenues: the official ticket portals of the two finalists and directly through UEFA.

UEFA Ballot: The application window for the general public ballot closed in late March. Successful applicants have already been notified and allocated their seats via the lottery system.

Club Portals: Now that Aston Villa and SC Freiburg are confirmed as finalists, both clubs have received an allocation of approximately 12,000 tickets each. These are being sold directly through their own box offices, typically following a priority points system for season ticket holders and members.

Secondary Sites: For fans who missed out on the ballot or do not meet club priority criteria, secondary marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets and Ticombo are an alternative option to secure last-minute seats, though prices may fluctuate based on the high demand.

How much are UEFA Europa League Final 2026: Freiburg vs Aston Villa tickets?

Official ticket prices for the UEFA Europa League Final 2026 range from €40 to €240 and are tiered as follows:

Fans First: €40 (reserved for fans of Frieburg and Villa)

Category 3: €65

Category 2: €160

Category 1: €240

The remaining capacity is split between the general public (via the UEFA ballot) and the 'UEFA family', which includes local organizers, national associations, commercial partners, and broadcasters.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ and UEFA’s official ticket portals for additional information and on secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets for current availability.