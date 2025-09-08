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Lithuania

Lithuania Overview

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June 2026
Friendlies
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
1
Latvia badge
Latvia
LVA
1
FT
pen 5 - 4
Friendlies
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
1
Lithuania badge
Lithuania
LTU
0
FT
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
11Union Berlin crestUnion Berlin34109154458-1439
W
W
D
L
L
12Borussia Moenchengladbach crestBorussia Moenchengladbach34911144253-1138
W
L
W
D
D
13Hamburger SV crestHamburger SV34911144054-1438
D
W
W
L
L
14FC Koeln crestFC Koeln34711164963-1432
L
L
D
L
D
15Werder Bremen crestWerder Bremen3488183760-2332
L
L
L
D
W
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Scommesse in primo piano

Quote vincente Mondiali 2026: pronostici e analisi delle scommesse
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