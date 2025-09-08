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Lithuania Overview
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Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|11
|Union Berlin
|34
|10
|9
|15
|44
|58
|-14
|39
|12
|Borussia Moenchengladbach
|34
|9
|11
|14
|42
|53
|-11
|38
|13
|Hamburger SV
|34
|9
|11
|14
|40
|54
|-14
|38
|14
|FC Koeln
|34
|7
|11
|16
|49
|63
|-14
|32
|15
|Werder Bremen
|34
|8
|8
|18
|37
|60
|-23
|32
Scommesse in primo piano
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