Give Vini Jr a blank cheque! Real Madrid should be paying Brazilian superstar whatever it takes to keep him out of Arsenal's clutches

When Arsenal's interest in Vinicius first emerged late last month, it seemed fanciful at best. It was assumed that the Premier League champions were being used as leverage in the Brazilian's pursuit of improved terms at the Bernabeu, having entered the final 12 months of his existing contract, with no real chance of the transfer materialising.

However, 10 days on and a Real Madrid exit suddenly seems like a very real possibility. The winger, who has returned for pre-season training, has been in crunch talks with his current employers this week that will ultimately decide his future - the culmination of 18 months of fruitless negotiations over a new deal.

Who knows which way those discussions will go. Vinicius - who currently earns around €18 million (£15m/$20m) net per year - has reportedly been offered €22m (£19m/$25m) per year by Madrid since the World Cup, but he is demanding closer to €30m (£26m/$35m), including a contentious, unprecedented renewal bonus to offset the earning limitations of the club's salary cap - something the club believe could have a "dangerous knock-on effect" for future contract renewals, according to The Athletic.

For what it's worth, the player is said to be open to lowering his demands to finally make a deal happen, and it was reported on Wednesday that Los Blancos had raised their offer to reflect his importance to the team and project, with optimism emerging that he would sign on the dotted line. Given the previous significant financial difference between the two parties, however, it remains to be seen if that will be enough.