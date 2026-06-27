How to get Ivory Coast vs Norway tickets: Round of 32 World Cup prices, Dallas fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage delivers an incredibly fresh and star-studded encounter to Texas as the Ivory Coast squares off against Norway in the Round of 32.

Both nations advanced after finishing as runners-up in their respective groups.

The Elephants created history by securing their first-ever World Cup knockout berth out of Group E, courtesy of clinical victories over Ecuador and Curaçao alongside a narrow 2-1 defeat to Germany.

Norway similarly caught the eye in Group I, lighting up the tournament with high-scoring wins over Iraq and Senegal. Manager Ståle Solbakken strategically heavily rotated his squad for their final group match against France - resting talisman Erling Haaland and winger Antonio Nusa - ensuring his big hitters are fully fresh for the knockouts.

When is Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup kick-off?

This high-stakes elimination match will take place at the spectacular Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas.

World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

How to buy Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup: Everything you need to know

Ivory Coast vs Norway Form

Ivory Coast vs Norway: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Ivory Coast vs Norway Standings