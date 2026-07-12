How to get England vs Argentina tickets: World Cup semifinal prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

England got over the line, just, to seal their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals. Despite falling behind to Norway in the first half of the all-European quarterfinal clash in Miami, Jude Bellingham rose to the challenge once again, grabbing an equaliser in normal time and the winner in extra-time to send the Three Lions faithful delirious.

Now, England are just one win away from reaching their first World Cup final for 60 years and we know what happened then, in 1966. Up first though of course, Thomas Tuchel's team face an immense semifinal showdown in Atlanta against defending champions, Argentina, on Wednesday (July 15).

La Albiceleste have been involved in several jaw-dropping encounters during FIFA World Cup 2026 and their quarterfinal with Switzerland was also a thriller. Argentina needed extra-time goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez to see off a dogged Swiss side who had been down to 10-men from the 72nd minute.

Let GOAL give you all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can book seats for the second semifinal, and how much they cost.

When does the England vs Argentina World Cup semifinal kick-off?

The second World Cup semifinal will take place at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

World Cup - Semi Finals Atlanta Stadium

How to buy England vs Argentina World Cup semifinal tickets?

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do England vs Argentina World Cup semifinal tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

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