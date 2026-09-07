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UEFA Nations League A
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Fortuna Arena
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How to get Czechia vs England tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League A
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Czechia take on England in the UEFA Nations League A. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

England face Czechia twice inside a fortnight as part of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign, with Thomas Tuchel's side travelling to Prague before hosting the reverse fixture at Wembley. Both matches form part of a tough League A, Group A3 schedule that also includes Spain and Croatia, and this double-header could prove pivotal to how the group ultimately plays out.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about buying Czechia vs England tickets, including fixture dates, prices and where to buy.

Czechia vs England Nations League TicketsBuy now

When is the Czech Republic vs England UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Czechia vs England kicks off at 20:45 local time on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at the Fortuna Arena in Prague.

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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2
Fortuna Arena

Where to buy Czechia vs England tickets?

The most reliable way to secure tickets for both fixtures is through StubHub. As one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world, StubHub lists a wide range of seating options for the Wembley leg in October, as well as listings for supporters travelling to Prague for the away fixture in September.

Here is why StubHub is worth checking for this double-header:

  • Access beyond official allocations – useful once England Supporters Travel Club members and FA-affiliated season ticket holders have taken their share of the Wembley fixture
  • Guaranteed transfers – every purchase is backed by StubHub's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday
  • No membership required – for the away leg in Prague, StubHub offers a reliable route to seats without needing club or federation membership
  • Wide seat selection – from upper tier seats behind the goals at Wembley to central seating along the halfway line
  • Hospitality options – padded seating and lounge access available for the Wembley fixture for fans wanting a more premium experience

With this being one of four fixtures England play inside a two-week window, early booking is recommended for both matches, particularly the home leg at Wembley.

Czechia vs England Nations League TicketsBuy now

How much are Czechia vs England tickets?

Prices for both fixtures vary depending on seat location and how close to matchday you buy. Here is a rough guide to what to expect on StubHub:

  • Cheapest seats (Wembley): from around £40 to £60, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals
  • Mid-range seats (Wembley): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point
  • Premium & hospitality (Wembley): upwards of £200, covering padded seating, lounge access and additional matchday extras
  • Away tickets (Prague): generally more affordable at face value than a night at Wembley, though supply for England's allocation is limited

As with any international fixture, prices on the secondary market can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Czechia vs England Nations League TicketsBuy now

Czechia vs England UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Czechia vs England Form

Czechia head into this fixture with a difficult run of form behind them, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to Mexico at the World Cup, and they also drew 1-1 with South Africa during that tournament. Across the five matches, Czechia scored seven goals and conceded seven, with their wins coming in friendlies against Guatemala and Kosovo.

England's last five matches paint a sharper picture. Tuchel's side won four and lost one, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent match was a 6-4 win over France in the World Cup quarter-finals. The sole defeat in that sequence came against Argentina, who eliminated England at the semi-final stage.

CZE

CZE - Form

KOS
W2-1
GTM
W3-1
KOR
L2-1
RSA
D1-1
MEX
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ENG

ENG - Form

COD
W2-1
MEX
W2-3
NOR
W1-2
ARG
L1-2
FRA
W4-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Czechia vs England: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2020, where England won 1-0 in Prague. Before that, Czechia beat England 2-1 in Prague during European Championship qualifying in October 2019, a result that followed England's 5-0 win in the reverse fixture at Wembley earlier that year. The four meetings in the dataset also include a 2-2 friendly draw in August 2008.

Head to Head

CzechiaDrawEngland
1
1
2
European Championship
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
England badge
England
ENG
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
England badge
England
ENG
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
England badge
England
ENG
5
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
0
FT
Friendlies
England badge
England
ENG
2
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
2
FT
4Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored2/4

Czechia vs England Standings

In UEFA Nations League Group A3, Czechia currently occupy second place while England sit third.

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CroatiaCroatiaCRO
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2
CzechiaCzechiaCZE
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3
EnglandEnglandENG
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4
SpainSpainESP
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Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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