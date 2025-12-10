Nihal Abo Zaid

Commerce Editor

Bio: I was born in Egypt. I’ve been working in media and marketing for several years, covering everything from commercial trends to matchday experiences. I joined FootballCo as a Commerce Writer and Editor in 2024, where I focus on creating engaging content around football business, merchandising, and fan experiences, making sure our readers get both the insight and excitement behind the game.

Areas of Expertise:

Football commerce, merchandising & sponsorship deals

Ticketing, premium packages & fan experiences