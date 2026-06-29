How to get Canada vs Netherlands OR Morocco tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

History keeps tracking forward for co-hosts Canada, who marched into the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 following a dramatic 1-0 victory over South Africa, courtesy of Stephen Eustáquio’s unforgettable 92nd-minute winner.

Jesse Marsch’s squad now awaits their next heavyweight opponent, which will be decided tonight when the Netherlands and Morocco face off in a blockbuster clash in Monterrey.

When is Canada vs Netherlands OR Morocco World Cup kick-off?

The Round of 16 Canada match will take place at the Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas.

World Cup - Final Stage Houston Stadium

How to buy Canada vs Netherlands OR Morocco World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Canada vs Netherlands OR Morocco World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Canada vs TBC World Cup: Everything you need to know

Canada vs TBC Form

Canada vs TBC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Canada vs TBC Standings