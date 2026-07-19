World Cup final half-time show: Who is performing & how long will it last? Full list of artists on show as Argentina & Spain compete for global title in New Jersey

While the footballing action remains the priority, the half-time interval was initially expected to be significantly longer than the standard 15-minute break. An early BBC report suggested that half-time could last more than 25 minutes due to the logistical challenges of setting up and dismantling a massive stage on the pitch. This would have far exceeded the standard International Football Association Board (IFAB) regulations, which typically mandate that the half-time interval should not surpass 15 minutes.

The precedent for an extended break was set during the Club World Cup, where the logistical demands of a high-profile music production necessitated a longer rest period. Because of this, it was feared that players from both the Argentina and Spain squads might be required to undertake a second warm-up on the pitch before the second half could resume.

However, Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the interval will be shorter than initially anticipated. The half-time break is now expected to last 17 minutes in total, including six minutes dedicated to assembling and dismantling the stage. This revised timeline brings the rest period much closer to the standard duration permitted by IFAB lawmakers.



