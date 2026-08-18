'Arsenal have the potential' - Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney drops HUGE Premier League title prediction

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Rooney highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Arsenal's potential challengers at the top of the table. He pointed out that several major clubs are currently undergoing significant transitions.

"You’re looking at Arsenal and Man City – Chelsea will be a lot better this season, Tottenham will be better. You’ve got Liverpool in there as well. So it’s going to be tough," Rooney explained.

"Arsenal have the potential to run away with it but behind them we could see a lot of changes. We don’t know how Man City will do without Pep Guardiola or how Liverpool will get on but I think they will be better and Chelsea will definitely be better as well as Tottenham.

"So I think this season will be more difficult and United need to make sure they stay around the top-four and stay competitive. I think Arsenal are the favourites to win it but can United nick second off Man City and start to build again and maybe challenge for the title next season?"