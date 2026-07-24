‘If Vinnie Jones can become an actor!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo backed for future move into Hollywood movies rather than transition into football club ownership

For now, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo remains under contract at Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr. He has 12 months left to run on the most lucrative deal in world football. There are still targets for the 41-year-old frontman to hit.

Reaching 1,000 competitive goals sits at the top of that list, while opportunities to play alongside eldest son Cristiano Junior will be embraced if the teenager can fulfil his own potential and make a senior breakthrough in the professional ranks.

Terms that take Ronaldo into his mid-40s and beyond may be agreed, with an international career that spans 223 caps and 146 goals not yet being brought to a close. More major tournament outings - at Euro 2028 and a home World Cup in 2030 - are not being ruled out.

There will, however, come a day when record-shattering boots need to be hung up for the final time. Ronaldo may have headed to the United States by then, allowing his iconic rivalry with Lionel Messi to be rekindled in MLS, with enticing landing spots to be found in California.

Such a switch would allow CR7 to get his foot through the door in Tinseltown. He has already dipped his toe into the film business, with his own studio being launched, and mass appeal makes him an obvious choice to be lined up for roles in blockbuster productions that seek to attract a global audience.