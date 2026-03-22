VIDEO: Vinicius Jr & Jude Bellingham brutally booed & jeered at Professional Fighters League MMA event in Madrid

Vinicius attended the Professional Fighters League (PFL) event accompanied by his team-mates Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham, hoping to enjoy the fights from the front row, but the atmosphere changed drastically when the arena cameras focused on them. When their image was projected on the arena's giant screens, whistles and boos were heard from the audience. The incident quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the clear division of opinion the players generates outside the Santiago Bernabeu, even within the city of Madrid itself.

Despite the intensity of the jeers and the pressure from thousands of people, Madrid players tried to maintain their composure at all times. Vini, accustomed to being the target of criticism in various stadiums in Spain, showed no signs of annoyance or confrontation towards the stands, maintaining a professional attitude while the cameras followed his every move. Courtois, meanwhile, was given a big cheer.