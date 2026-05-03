VIDEO: Sheffield United fans troll Tottenham with brutal song in anticipation of their Premier League relegation
Blades fans target struggling Tottenham
Sheffield United capped off their campaign with a gritty 2-1 victory over Derby County, thanks to standout performances from Thomas Cannon and Sydie Peck. But the main talking point off the pitch was a viral video of the Sheffield United fans taunting Tottenham. With Spurs struggling in the Premier League and facing the prospect of a shock relegation, the Sheffield United faithful were filmed singing a brutal song about the north London club. The chants mocked Tottenham's fall from grace, with fans clearly relishing the prospect of facing the Premier League giants in the Championship next season. They were singing "We're going Tottenham, you're going, too!"
Watch the clip
Season finales for both clubs
The result sees Sheffield United finish the season with 60 points, a tally that leaves them mid-table but hopeful for a more consistent promotion push next year. For Derby, missing out on the play-off spots after a strong season will be a bitter pill to swallow, especially as they surrendered a lead at home in the final fixture of the campaign.
Manager Chris Wilder and his players kept their celebrations relatively low-key on the pitch. "It was a sellout here today, and I said that to the players - 'they [fans] have followed you up and down the country, and if any group of supporters deserve that after an incredibly challenging season, it's them', Wilder said as quoted by BBC Sport.
"And we've got through it with a reasonable points tally of 60. We wanted to get off the bottom of the division [where the Blades were when Wilder was reappointed], and we did that, then we wanted to get the club up the table, and we did that."
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Consistency the key for next season
Sheffield United finished the season in 13th place, a position that reflects a campaign of transition following Wilder’s return in September. While there were flashes of quality at Pride Park, particularly with goals from Cannon and Peck, the manager has already identified fitness and mentality as two key facets for the Blades to improve on during the upcoming break.
"I've known what we have to do, and we are well on our way to doing it. And we will be better for it and we will hopefully be playing in games like this towards the back end of next year as Derby County have today."