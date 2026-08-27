OFFICIAL: Tottenham sign Omar Marmoush on loan from Man City with £60m obligation

Tottenham have officially secured the services of Manchester City forward Marmoush on a season-long loan deal that includes a compulsory £60m obligation to buy next summer. The 27-year-old Egypt international makes the move to North London just days after his former City team-mate Savio completed a £75m switch to the same destination.

The forward expressed his excitement about joining the club, highlighting the stature of Spurs on the global stage and the influence of the head coach in his decision-making process. 'Tottenham Hotspur is one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and the project was very attractive to me. I've spoken with the head coach [Roberto de Zerbi], I loved what he had to say and I'm sure our passion for the game will go very well together,' said Marmoush.