Tottenham agree deal to sign Man City forward Omar Marmoush on loan with £60m obligation

A switch away from the Etihad Stadium had been on the cards for Marmoush following limited regular action, having only arrived in Manchester back in January 2025. His impending arrival follows Spurs's successful capture of Brazilian winger Savinho in an £85m transaction, reigniting a long-standing pursuit from the previous year.

Marmoush found the net eight times across 36 outings in all competitions during the previous campaign, though his league involvement was restricted to eight starts alongside 13 substitute appearances.