AFP
Tottenham defender told he shares trait with Cristiano Ronaldo as he's tipped to make Bayern Munich move
Bayern tipped as future destination for Tottenham prospect
Vuskovic will officially return to Tottenham on July 1 following a successful loan spell with Hamburg. The 19-year-old remains under contract with Spurs until 2030, but his performances in Germany have attracted growing interest from across Europe. Former Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica believes the Croatian defender has the talent to reach the highest level of the game. He singled out Bayern as a club capable of becoming Vuskovic's future destination as speculation over the youngster's next step continues.
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Bjelica hails Vuskovic's mentality and potential
Speaking to Sport Bild, Bjelica backed Vuskovic to reach the very top of European football. He also highlighted the qualities that have stood out since Vuskovic's early days in Croatian football.
"I'm sure that one day he will play for one of the best clubs in the world. Of course, he's also one for FC Bayern," Bjelica said. "What makes him even more special is that Luka was already exceptionally determined and focused at 16, when he debuted in Croatia's first division."
The Ronaldo comparison
While Vuskovic operates at the heart of the defence, Bjelica believes the youngster possesses the same psychological makeup and professional drive that defined Ronaldo’s legendary career.
"His audacity, his composure on the ball, his tenacity in challenges fascinate me," Bjelica added. "He has what also brought Cristiano Ronaldo to the top: living for football 24 hours a day."
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World Cup stage offers another chance to impress
Vuskovic is currently away with Croatia at the World Cup, where he has another opportunity to enhance his growing reputation on the international stage. Meanwhile, Tottenham face an important decision over one of their most promising young players. With interest building across Europe and in the Premier League, the coming transfer window could prove crucial in determining the next step of his career.