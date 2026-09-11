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Moataz Elgammal

Pundit warns: Tottenham will deeply regret giving Roberto De Zerbi total control over transfers

R. De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Roberto De Zerbi is under mounting pressure at Tottenham Hotspur following an abysmal start to the new campaign. After spending huge sums in the summer window, the club have managed just one point from three matches without scoring a goal. Critics are now questioning the massive control handed to the manager over recruitment, predicting severe consequences for the team.

  • Pundit criticises massive spending spree

    Tottenham have endured a miserable first four weeks of the season, sitting in 18th place. Following a massive £314 million spending spree, De Zerbi has failed to deliver immediate results. Speaking on talkSPORT's Fiery Fridays podcast, Alex Crook heavily criticised the decision to give the manager complete authority over transfers.

    Crook highlighted the background of the appointment, saying: "This is a guy who when Tottenham first approached him to be their saviour last season, he turned the job down. He didn’t want to take over midway through the season. He wanted a clean break and to come in, in the summer."

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    Absolute control over transfer policy

    Crook suggested that Tottenham yielded too much power to De Zerbi, noting that the club lack a proper sporting director to balance the decisions.

    Crook stated: "They chucked a ridiculous amount of money at him, a ridiculous bonus for keeping them in the Premier League but more importantly in Roberto De Zerbi’s eyes, they gave him overall control of recruitment. They don’t really have a director of football worthy of the name so not only is he the head coach, he’s also in control of the transfer policy at Spurs. All of these signings have been bought for excessive fees in my opinion at the whim of one man."

  • Expensive signings and a potential disaster

    The summer window saw several massive outlays that have yet to pay off on the pitch. Crook questioned the excessive fees paid for players like Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, and Savinho, arguing that De Zerbi is repeating past mistakes made during his time at Brighton.

    Expressing deep concern for the future, Crook warned: "I think this could end in disaster because what we know about De Zerbi is when things aren’t going his own way he’s very combustible. That’s why he never stays at a club for too long and even though he’s been given the keys to the kingdom at Spurs, the cracks are there and he’s not very good at signing players."

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    What comes next for Tottenham?

    Tottenham desperately need a positive result when Everton visit north London on Saturday. De Zerbi must quickly find a way to integrate his expensive new arrivals and secure a vital victory. If Spurs fail to win and remain scoreless, the pressure from supporters and pundits alike will inevitably intensify over the coming weeks.

Premier League
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Tottenham Hotspur
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