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NEW BLOW! Tino Livramento set to miss England duty after fresh injury in Newcastle training
Training ground setback ruins England return
The Magpies' versatile defender had been looking forward to representing his country again after a difficult summer. A calf problem had previously ended his hopes of competing in the 2026 World Cup, and he had only managed to make two appearances from the bench for Newcastle since returning to the matchday squad.
However, disaster struck on Friday as Livramento prepared for Newcastle’s Premier League clash against Hull. While he was expected to start for Matthias Jaissle’s side due to a growing injury list at St James' Park, he picked up an unspecified problem during the final session.
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Matthias Jaissle confirms MRI scan for defender
Newcastle manager Jaissle expressed his frustration regarding the situation, especially after the 23-year-old had only just returned to action - making a brief one-minute cameo in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth before playing 32 minutes as a substitute in the 4-1 defeat to Leeds. The German coach revealed that the discomfort surfaced suddenly, leaving the medical staff with no choice but to send the full-back for further assessment.
Discussing the injury, Jaissle explained the situation to the media: 'He suffered discomfort after training. He will have an MRI scan but that’s all from my side.' Despite his absence, Newcastle managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Hull City on Saturday, lifting their tally to eight points in the Premier League.
Alexander-Arnold handed Three Lions lifeline
Regardless of Livramento’s situation, Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold had already secured his return to the international fold after being included in Tuchel’s latest squad. The 27-year-old was a high-profile omission from the World Cup, watching from home as England finished third, but his solid start to life in La Liga earned him an official recall. With three starts for Los Blancos under his belt this season, the former Liverpool man was already set to bolster the right-back position before Livramento's fresh injury blow.
It has been a long road back for Alexander-Arnold, whose last appearance for the national team came over a year ago. He last featured for England as a substitute in a 1-0 win against Andorra in June 2025.
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England's upcoming Nations League test
England are set for a busy upcoming international break, with Tuchel's side scheduled to play four UEFA Nations League fixtures. The Three Lions will host World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on Saturday, September 26, before travelling to face the Czech Republic three days later on September 29. They will then head on the road again to take on Croatia on October 3, before returning home to host the Czech Republic in the reverse fixture on October 6.
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