Spain secure World Cup-winning boss Luis de la Fuente to massive long-term contract extension

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has taken the unprecedented step of securing De la Fuente’s future for the next six years, rewarding the veteran coach for his historic success on the international stage. Following a meeting at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas, the governing body confirmed that the 65-year-old has agreed to a contract that will run until 2032.

This extension effectively makes De la Fuente the face of Spanish football for the foreseeable future, covering a span that includes a home World Cup in 2030, which Spain will co-host alongside Portugal and Morocco. Explaining the rationale behind the decision, the RFEF released a statement confirming the scope of the new agreement. The federation noted: "Luis de la Fuente will extend his contract through the next two European Championships, in 2028 and 2032, as well as the 2030 World Cup."







