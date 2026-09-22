AFP
Spain boss Luis de la Fuente makes fierce Ballon d'Or demand as he defends Lamine Yamal's bold claim
Demanding global recognition for Spanish excellence
De la Fuente is not holding back in his assessment of the current landscape of world football. With the Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled for October 26, the Spain manager has used a high-profile interview with El Larguero to champion the cause of his players. Despite Spain boasting twenty-six representatives across various categories in this year's awards, De la Fuente feels that the top individual prize has eluded his stars for too long. He believes that the tactical intelligence and technical proficiency of the modern Spanish player is unmatched, yet frequently overlooked when it comes to the game's most prestigious individual trophies.
"I think it has to be won by a Spaniard, because they are the best in the world in many aspects, including their understanding of the game. The Spanish footballer is an almost, almost perfect player. Furthermore, they have made more than enough merits in this year... And it seems that it is difficult to give that recognition to our players," De la Fuente said.
- Getty Images
Defending Lamine Yamal and his superstar ambitions
One of the most talked-about storylines heading into the awards season is the emergence of Lamine Yamal as a genuine global superstar. The Barcelona youngster recently made headlines by placing himself alongside Kylian Mbappe as the elite tier of the current game. When asked if he would have been as bold during his own playing days, De la Fuente was quick to defend the teenager's confidence. He sees the ambition not as arrogance, but as a reflection of the reality on the pitch. The manager believes that Yamal, along with the newly-signed Real Madrid star Mbappe, represents the immediate and long-term future of the sport at the highest level.
"I think you have to see in what context it is said. And I think Lamine says it simply because he has made enough merits, just like Mbappe. They are two players with a different touch and who, in the coming years, respecting others, will mark football. It does not seem like a lack of respect to me that they say they have made merits to win it," he stated.
The forgotten man in the Golden Ball race
While the headlines are often dominated by the likes of Mbappe or Yamal, the Spain manager is adamant that other crucial members of his championship-winning side are being unfairly sidelined. Specifically, he pointed to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a player who consistently performs at an elite level without receiving the global fanfare reserved for others. The coach believes that the collective success of the Spanish national team should be the primary driver in determining the individual award winner this season.
He explicitly highlighted the PSG star when asked to pick between Rodri and Lamine Yamal for the top prize. De la Fuente remarked: "And Fabian, whom we always forget about. The other day I said that I missed Mikel Oyarzabal, who at the very least should be among the 30, to recognize the talent of a fantastic footballer and who has been the top scorer for the world champion national team."
"Those things at the moment must be put in value, regardless of whether they later win it or not. I am also surprised that Pedri is not there, but of those who are, I do not bet on any one of them. Whoever wins it, of the Spanish footballers, I will be very happy."
- AFP
The manager hails Spanish goalkeeping dominance
De la Fuente further highlighted Spain's depth by pointing to the nomination of all three of the national team's World Cup goalkeepers for the positional trophy: Unai Simon, David Raya, and Joan García. For De la Fuente, this recognition simply reinforces the country's dominance between the posts, as he maintained that at least three of the world's top five goalkeepers are consistently Spanish.
"Let's bet on what is ours and value it. I believe that the Ballon d'Or should be won by a Spaniard, of course. In the same way that, in the trophy for goalkeepers, it is a privilege that we have the three goalkeepers from the World Cup nominated. And we have always said that among the five best goalkeepers in the world there are always three Spaniards, at the very least."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting