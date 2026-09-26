Roberto Mancini defends Italy stars and brushes off boos after painful Nations League defeat to Belgium

Meanwhile during his press conference, Mancini addressed the psychological burden of Italy's prestigious past, urging his players to look forward rather than ruminating on previous failures or the expectations of the shirt. He highlighted that the current tactical setup is a work in progress, noting the specific difficulties of integrating young talents like Pio Esposito into a new system. The manager pointed out that at club level, many of these players operate in different structures, making the transition to the national team's specific requirements a process that takes more than just an hour of competitive football. He emphasised the need for a positive mindset to navigate through this period of rebuilding.

"It's the first time we've played this way, with Pio central and Kean and Cambiaghi on the sides. At Inter, Pio plays differently and 60 minutes cannot be enough," Mancini remarked.

He also touched upon the emotional aspect of representing the four-time world champions. "It's something that weighs a bit, but we have to let it go. We cannot think about what has been, we must think positively and not always about what happened because it cannot be changed."