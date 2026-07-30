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'I'm like a shark!' - Roberto De Zerbi says Tottenham will make more signings this transfer window after splashing out almost £240m already
The 'shark' mentality in the market
De Zerbi has provided an update on Tottenham's recruitment drive, making it clear that his appetite for new talent remains unsated. Speaking about his aggressive approach to player acquisition, the former Brighton boss used a striking metaphor to describe his methods.
"In the transfer market when I want one player I become like a shark, No chance to say no!" the Italian told Football London.
The spending has already reached dizzying heights, but De Zerbi insist that the job is only partially complete. "The transfer market, it's not finished for sure, but we completed 60 per cent of our project in the transfer market. Now we have another bomba!" he added.
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Building the attacking contingent
This next "bomba" is widely believed to be Savinho, who is reportedly putting pressure on Manchester City to sanction his move to north London. The Brazilian's arrival would bolster an already expensive attacking unit that has recently benefited from the £85m acquisition of Mateus Fernandes. De Zerbi confirmed that the club is prioritising attackers who can adapt to his specific tactical requirements for his full-backs.
"A winger can be a very wide winger, one able to come inside, a winger without a full-back, a winger able to play with the full-back," the manager explained. "We have four great full-backs at the moment, maybe the four most important full-backs in the world, because I think Pedro Porro is the best right-back in the world, with [Destiny] Udogie, [Andy] Robertson, and Djed Spence can play right and left.
"Before bringing in a winger, we have to consider the full-back, because we start from the full-back, from the player we already have, no?"
When asked if the next deal was close, he said: "I hope, but it's not finished for sure."
Sanctioning a captain's exit
While new faces are arriving, some major figures are preparing to say goodbye. De Zerbi has confirmed that he will not stand in the way of captain Cristian Romero, who is seeking a return to Serie A. Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has already acknowledged that active discussions are underway to bring the 2026 World Cup finalist to the San Siro.
"Romero as a player is one of the best centre-backs in the world, but at the end I said I want to respect the will of the players," De Zerbi explained. He recounted how he had individual meetings with the squad back in April: "I said: 'Help me to stay up, and then I help you to leave'. If you don't help me to stay up, you stay underwater with me!
"But Romero with me was unbelievable. Top. In his behaviour, his respect, he suffered when he did not play the last game. It is not true that he wanted to leave for Argentina to prepare for their World Cup. It's not true."
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Maintaining standards and rules
The manager was firm when addressing the futures of younger stars like Lucas Bergvall and Djed Spence, who are also attracting interest during this period of transition. While he would like them to stay, he insisted that anyone remaining at the club must follow his strict codes of conduct.
"If they stay, they have to stay following my rules, decisions on the pitch," De Zerbi warned those currently on the fringes of the squad. "After two games, three games, if one player is not playing and he starts to be sad or not correct with the other players, the coaches, staff, the club, we would make a big, big mistake because we didn't learn from the past season."
For now, however, De Zerbi's new-look squad prepare for their pre-season fixtures against Chelsea this Saturday.
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