Roberto De Zerbi backs struggling Tottenham star Dominic Solanke to end goal drought in crunch Liverpool clash

De Zerbi has publicly backed Solanke to rediscover his scoring touch, insisting he has "big, big confidence" in the striker despite a frustrating run of form. Solanke, who joined Spurs in a £55 million move from Bournemouth back in 2024, has struggled to find the net recently as Tottenham have failed to score in their last four Premier League outings.

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup third-round clash against Liverpool, De Zerbi offered a deep insight into the forward's character and potential. "Dom is a sensitive guy," the Italian tactician explained. "He needs to feel full confidence – and from myself, he has big, big confidence. I believe he can score 10-15 goals, for sure. He’s already scored in Bournemouth so why not he can score in Tottenham? It’s the same sport. Sensitive because he’s a smart guy. Sensitive guys are smart. Maybe [he has had] many injuries, maybe he doesn’t feel in the best physical condition, maybe he would like to do something different on the pitch. But now he’s not fit yet. He has to play."