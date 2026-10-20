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Roberto De Zerbi reveals how clear-the-air talks and Marbella bonding trip inspired Tottenham's vital first Premier League win
Candid talks spark Spurs revival
Tottenham’s difficult start to the campaign appears to have reached a turning point following a 3-1 victory over Coventry on Monday night. After a testing period that saw the North London club languishing at the bottom of the table, De Zerbi pointed toward a shift in psychological approach. The manager revealed that a candid squad meeting held prior to their resilient 1-1 draw at Manchester United laid the groundwork for their recent improvement in form and spirit.
De Zerbi emphasized that tactical tweaks were secondary to the human element within the dressing room. “It’s important. The result is important but most important, two things. First one, we are able to realise we can win a game like other teams in the Premier League. The second thing, if we put [in] something from ourselves like we have done in the last two weeks. The day before Old Trafford we had a big meeting and spoke about the situation. We can’t accept and can’t move on if we don’t accept responsibility,” the Spurs manager revealed.
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Overcoming the robot mentality
De Zerbi took his squad on a warm-weather training camp to Marbella last week, aiming to strengthen team unity away from the pressures of their routine schedule. The manager emphasized that the getaway was crucial for fostering genuine camaraderie, explaining that spending quality time together off the pitch helps transform the squad into a close-knit, family-like collective. He believes that this emotional bond is essential when adversity strikes during competition.
“This week has been important because we spend time together and want to be like a family. During the game if you have a problem and there is a tough situation you have to play for your friend and your brother, not like 11 robot players on the pitch," he said.
The impact of returning leaders
A significant factor in Tottenham's resurgence has been the return of key personnel from long-term injury layoffs. James Maddison made his first competitive start in 536 days, marking the occasion with a spectacular opening goal that reminded the home faithful of his creative quality. The evening was further bolstered by the emotional return of Dejan Kulusevski, who stepped onto the pitch for the first time since sustaining a serious knee injury in May 2025.
De Zerbi was quick to praise the influence that both Maddison and Kulusevski have on the rest of the squad. Their technical ability on the ball is matched by their status as leaders within the camp. “They are different players. Different talent, different experience, different personality. With them in the dressing room there is another atmosphere," the manager stated.
- AFP
Crucial relief ahead of London derby
The win moves Tottenham up to 16th place, providing much-needed breathing room as they navigate a busy fixture schedule. By integrating these high-calibre players back into the starting eleven, De Zerbi finally has the tools to implement his expansive style of play. The squad's focus now shifts toward sustaining this momentum, ensuring that the close-knit, family atmosphere he has cultivated behind the scenes translates into reliable, consistent performances on the pitch. That resolve will face an immediate, stern test this Saturday, when Spurs make the challenging cross-town journey to face London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
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