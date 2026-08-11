'My mind was a bit elsewhere' - Randal Kolo Muani explains Tottenham struggles as Juventus move offers fresh start

Kolo Muani has provided a candid assessment of his time in the Premier League, admitting that his focus was not entirely on the task at hand during his stint in North London. The forward, who spent last season on loan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, struggled to replicate the form that made him one of Europe's most sought-after attackers. During his time in England, Kolo Muani played 41 games across all competitions for Spurs, managing only five goals and four assists, a return that ultimately led the Premier League side to pass on a permanent deal.

Reflecting on those difficulties, the 27-year-old striker said to Tuttosport: "There were several things that didn't work. For me, it was something more personal. I think my mind was a bit elsewhere: I wanted to return to Juventus. It's also an episode in a player's career: not every season can be positive, we can say that. For me, it was a year in which I learned something: I had injuries, my first injuries, but luckily I was able to recover from all of them. I think it's due to all these things, but now it's a new championship, it's a new chapter for me. So I think it's a new version of me, let's say."