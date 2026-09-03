'He has to digest' - Pierre Sage admits Ismaila Sarr needs time after Liverpool transfer collapse

According to the Daily Mail, Sage conceded that Sarr must process the emotional toll of his collapsed transfer before returning to competitive action. Sarr, who scored 21 goals in 45 appearances last season, had been the subject of a rejected £50 million bid from Liverpool, but Palace maintained throughout the window that the forward was indispensable.

"I spoke with him yesterday and he said he’s sure to be with us," Sage explained. "He has to digest because it's a dream for a lot of players to play with this kind of club. He had a good opportunity but it didn’t work."