Permanent Man Utd manager job for Michael Carrick 'his to turn down' with formal offer imminent

Carrick’s impact has been immediate and significant. In 14 Premier League matches in charge, he has overseen 10 wins, two draws, and just two losses, revitalising a side that struggled for consistency earlier in the campaign. His work has also impressed the club’s leadership. Football director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are understood to have been particularly encouraged by the team’s renewed tactical structure and discipline. However, Carrick admitted that the decision regarding his future rests with the club.

"It's not about what I like or not like," Carrick said. "In some ways, but it's not in my control. So everything has gone so well and I think we know the situation of where we are and I'm happy where we are at the moment. We still want to get better and let's see what happens next. At this moment in time, it's not something really I'm thinking about."