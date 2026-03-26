NXGN 2026: Max Dowman, Rio Ngumoha & the 20 teenage wonderkids England fans NEED to know

Clubs around England, as well as an increasing number abroad, are developing hugely talented players who already look set to go on and represent the national side at some point in the future. Of course, nothing is certain with any player's journey, but there are those who are already showing that they have the potential to be capped as they make their first steps into the professional game.
But who are the teenage stars that England fans need to know when looking past the 2026 World Cup? We've selected 20 who are NXGN-eligible (born on or after January 1, 2007) and have really caught our eye over the past year...