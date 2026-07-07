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Neymar's father issues desperate plea to Brazil star to 'keep playing football' amid retirement fears
A heartbreaking farewell in New Jersey
Neymar has confirmed his international retirement following a stunning 2-1 defeat to Norway at MetLife Stadium. The 34-year-old was left visibly devastated on the pitch as an Erling Haaland brace sent the Selecao crashing out in the round of 16, marking the nation's earliest World Cup exit since 1990. Despite scoring a stoppage-time penalty to become the first Brazilian to reach 80 international goals, Neymar admitted that his time in the famous yellow shirt has reached its conclusion.
The forward, who was left inconsolable on the pitch after the final whistle, addressed the media in a somber mixed zone. "I tried, I tried. Now it's over. I started here; I finished here," he told reporters. The announcement signals the end of a 16-year journey that saw him win the 2013 Confederations Cup and lead his country to Olympic gold in 2016.
- AFP
Neymar Sr makes emotional plea
While the player seems set on his decision to walk away from the national team, his father, Neymar Senior, has reached out publicly to stop his son from abandoning the sport entirely. In a heartfelt social media post, he urged the former Barcelona and PSG star to find the strength to continue his career at the club level, emphasising the importance of the game to their family.
"I want to make a request as a father. Ney, keep playing football, please," Neymar's father wrote. The message comes at a time when questions surrounding Neymar's future at the top level have intensified, particularly given the recurring fitness issues that nearly saw him miss out on Carlo Ancelotti’s final 26-man squad for this tournament. The plea suggests that the family is desperate to see the iconic number 10 continue his legacy on the pitch, even if his international chapter is closed.
The end of an era
Statistically, Neymar leaves the international stage as a titan of the game. With 130 appearances, 80 goals, and 59 assists, he departs as Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, having famously surpassed Pele. His final contribution, a penalty won by Casemiro and clinically dispatched into the net, served as a final reminder of the individual brilliance that has defined Brazilian football for over a decade.
However, the defeat to Norway also highlighted the end of a difficult era for the five-time world champions. This loss marked a seventh successive knockout-stage defeat against European opposition for the Selecao. Despite the individual accolades, the elusive World Cup trophy remained out of reach for Neymar, who carried the weight of a nation’s expectations across four different tournament cycles.
- AFP
Ancelotti and the road ahead
Brazil head coach Ancelotti now faces the monumental task of rebuilding a side without its most influential creative force. Having recently extended his contract to lead the national team until 2030, the Italian tactician must identify a successor to the number 10 throne. The early exit in the United States has accelerated the need for a transition, as the CBF looks to end their long wait for a sixth star.
For Neymar, the focus now shifts to whether he will heed his father’s advice and continue to grace the club game. While his international career ended in tears, the global football community remains hopeful that the Neymar still has one last act left in his locker.
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