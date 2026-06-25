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'My heart was racing' - Neymar reflects on 'tough' 981-day Brazil absence as star forward makes 'nervous' return against Scotland
The emotional return of the number 10
After exactly 981 days of absence and much uncertainty, Neymar finally returned to wear the yellow jersey in a World Cup setting. Neymar hadn't represented his country since October 2023, when he suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during a match against Uruguay. The striker, who started the match against Scotland on the bench under Carlo Ancelotti's command, entered the field 30 minutes into the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Visibly emotional, he revealed the whirlwind of feelings he experienced before stepping onto the pitch. "My heart was racing, very nervous... but happy! Proud, everything went well," the player stated in an interview with TV Globo.
- AFP
Expressing physical condition
The tension accumulated during years of treatment and physiotherapy overflowed after the final whistle. Neymar was seen crying on the pitch and later explained that it was a mixture of emotions when he entered, highlighting that the tears were a necessary release.
"I'm very happy to be wearing the national team jersey again after three years. I'm physically well, thank God. It was tough being sidelined for those days, but I wasn't completely inactive. I've been training hard for 25 days to be in good shape for the games. So I'm very happy, very pleased," commented the star as quoted by UOL.
"It was a mix of emotions when I came on. It was a long time away from this jersey, away from the national team, but thank God everything worked out and I managed to come back."
The role of the family in difficult times
The player also made a point of emphasising the fundamental support he received from his inner circle during the process. He mentioned that his family knew about "all the struggles" he faced to be fit for the World Cup. The presence of relatives in the stands in Miami made the moment even more special for the number 10.
"They know everything I went through, all the struggles I had to be here today, and our goal was to represent the national team, to be playing again. It's very emotional to see them there, thrilled and happy with my return," he said.
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Readiness for the knockout stage
The 3-0 victory, built even before Neymar entered the game, confirmed Brazil as the first-place finisher in Group C, and advances to the round of 32 with high morale. The triumph over the Scots served to fine-tune the final collective details and integrate the number 10 into the team's competitive rhythm on American soil. The Brazilian team will face the runner-up of Group F, which includes Netherlands, Japan and Sweden.
"Like I said, I'm very happy and now it's knockout, keep winning to achieve our final objective," he concluded.