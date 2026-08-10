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Muhammad Zaki

VIDEO: 'Shut the f*ck up!' - New Chelsea coach involved in HEATED brawl as Xabi Alonso forced to intervene

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Chelsea's pre-season Asia tour took a fiery turn as new set-piece coach Austin MacPhee was involved in a heated touchline altercation. The former Aston Villa man had to be physically restrained by manager Xabi Alonso after tempers boiled over during a dramatic 3-3 draw against Johor Darul Ta'zim in Malaysia.

  • Touchline tension erupts in Malaysia

    Alonso found himself in the thick of the action for all the wrong reasons during Chelsea’s latest pre-season outing, as he was forced to physically restrain his own coaching staff. The incident was sparked just past the hour mark when Johor Darul Ta'zim defender Antonio Glauder lunged into a dangerous tackle from behind on Blues striker Liam Delap, who had already converted two penalties earlier in the match.

    New set-piece coach MacPhee, recently recruited from Aston Villa, was the most vocal in his disapproval. The Scottish coach was spotted storming toward the opposition bench to confront the JDT staff. According to video footage of the incident, the new Chelsea coach was allegedly caught yelling "shut the f*** up" at his counterparts.


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  • Contractual row ends match in confusion

    The drama did not subside when the final whistle blew on the 3-3 draw, as a fresh row broke out regarding the match format. Despite an expectation that the tie would be settled by spot-kicks, the mandatory post-match penalty shootout was unexpectedly scrapped by the match officials and local organisers.

    Chelsea's head of first-team operations, Kevin Campello, was particularly incensed by the decision to allow the Malaysian side to leave the pitch without the shootout taking place. Campello was observed in a heated discussion with the officiating crew, at one point shouting: "It's written in the contract!"


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    Alonso assembles his backroom revolution

    The arrival of MacPhee is part of a wider backroom overhaul under Alonso, who is looking to implement the same meticulous standards that saw him achieve historic success at Bayer Leverkusen. The coach, known for his distinctive long blonde hair, was a key figure under Unai Emery during Villa's rise to the Champions League spots. By bringing in specialists like MacPhee, Alonso is attempting to fix the tactical deficiencies, particularly at set-pieces, that plagued Chelsea during their recent mid-table finishes.

    With the Asia tour now concluded, Chelsea will return to Stamford Bridge to put the finishing touches on their tactical plan. The competitive season officially gets underway on August 24, when Chelsea make the short trip to face west London rivals Fulham. After the defensive lapses and touchline volatility shown in Malaysia, Alonso will be desperate for a more disciplined performance at Craven Cottage.

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