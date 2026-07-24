Can Michael Carrick achieve Man Utd first since Sir Alex Ferguson? Longevity prediction made by Premier League & Champions League-winning former Red Devils star

Ferguson, with 13 top-flight crowns under his belt, walked away in 2013. He had built a dynasty at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, but foundations that once appeared to be rock solid soon started to crack as collapse fears were raised.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim are among those to have tried and failed when it comes to following in the most illustrious of coaching footsteps. The odd trophy triumph has been enjoyed, but consistency has remained elusive.

That was the case in 2025-26, with Portuguese tactician Amorim being relieved of his duties early in the new year. An SOS call was answered by familiar faces, with caretaker Darren Fletcher eventually passing reins to interim boss Carrick.

He did enough across 17 games at the helm, which delivered 12 wins, to earn himself a two-year contract. United will be back in Champions League action this season, while also looking to force their way into title contention on home soil.