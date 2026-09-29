AFP
Proud Mark Van Bommel refuses to panic after Belgium's bitter defeat to Zinedine Zidane's France
Late heartbreak for Belgium
Belgium were just minutes away from securing a hard-fought draw against their rivals before Michael Olise produced a moment of magic. The Bayern Munich winger picked up the ball, skipped past Arthur De Cuyper, and embarked on a stunning 60-meter solo run before firing a clinical finish past Davy Lammens in the 88th minute. It was a harsh result for a Belgian side that had competed valiantly throughout a high-octane encounter in front of a capacity crowd.
Zinedine Zidane’s side had dominated large spells of the opening period, with Desire Doue striking the crossbar early on and Lammens forced into several sharp saves. However, Belgium had their own chances to lead, most notably when Charles De Ketelaere failed to connect with a cross from Kevin De Bruyne with the goal gaping. While the result leaves Belgium with three points from two games, the performance level against one of the world's elite nations offered plenty of encouragement for the home supporters.
- AFP
Van Bommel remains defiant
Despite the sting of a late loss, Van Bommel refused to let the result overshadow the tactical progress his team has made in a short space of time. Speaking after the final whistle, the former Netherlands international was quick to praise the application of his squad. "The disappointment was immense in the dressing room," Van Bommel admitted during his post-match press conference. "It's a shame to concede that goal at the end of the match. The players played with a lot of commitment."
The head coach went further, suggesting that the scoreboard did not reflect the quality of the display. "They deserve all at least a 7 out of 10," Van Bommel noted. "I have nothing to reproach them for. These are intelligent and quality players. We should not be critical; we are on the right track. Our way of pressing, our wing changes, and our way of creating chances were good. We can see the idea behind our actions. You could feel that everyone was enjoying themselves. The details are well mastered. We simply didn't manage to score."
Tactical growth against elite opposition
The match served as a significant litmus test for Van Bommel’s philosophy, especially coming just three days after an impressive victory in Italy. France arrived with a rotated squad, but the Belgian boss dismissed any suggestion that his side had faced a weakened opponent. He pointed out that France is naturally further along in their development cycle under Zidane, whereas his tenure is still in its infancy. The focus remains firmly on the long-term project of building a team capable of competing at the highest level in two years' time.
Van Bommel was eager to remind observers that this was only his first week working with the group in a competitive setting. "We cannot say that we played against a B team. It was a solid team," the manager explained. "Of course, France is further ahead than us. I can't deny that. On Monday, we might be even more challenged at their place. This is only our first week together, we must not forget that. Our goal is the Euro in two years. But I am very happy with our performance."
- AFP
Nations League group wide open
The result reshuffles the standings in Group A1, leaving Belgium with plenty of work to do in their upcoming fixtures. Following Italy’s 4-1 victory over Turkey, the Azzurri have moved level with Belgium on three points, while France lead the way with a perfect record of six. Turkey remain at the bottom of the table without a point. The pressure now shifts to the next matchday, where Van Bommel will be desperate to return to winning ways and maintain the momentum built during his early weeks in charge. Belgium will now turn their attention to Friday’s clash against Turkey at Sclessin, a match that has become vital for their hopes of progressing in the tournament.
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