Getty Images Sport
Explained: Why Marcus Rashford is missing Man Utd's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid
Mandatory rest delays return
Rashford was forced to miss United's match against Atletico in Stockholm this Saturday as he completes a mandatory post-World Cup break. Under regulations, players are granted a compulsory three-week rest period following their final match in North America with England. The 28-year-old forward is now preparing to resume training to rebuild his physical conditioning ahead of the new season.
- Getty/Goal
Rashford future under spotlight
The forward's future at Old Trafford is once again in the spotlight following the conclusion of his loan spell at Barcelona, which did not result in a permanent agreement. Despite helping the Spanish giants secure the Liga title, the Catalan club opted to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United instead.
The situation was further complicated after a £40 million release clause reserved exclusively for Premier League clubs expired without any formal bids being made. Red Devils officials remain keen to offload the player to trim his £325,000-a-week wages, though no suitor has matched their valuation.
Meanwhile, the player's relationship with the coaching staff has improved following the departure of Ruben Amorim, who had frozen him out of the first-team fold. Michael Carrick's appointment as manager has now provided him with an opportunity to demonstrate his value.
Wage burden and impasse
Any prospective exit for Rashford will require significant compromises regarding both the transfer fee and the player's personal salary expectations to leave Old Trafford. Barca's decision against making his move permanent, coupled with quiet domestic interest, leaves limited options available to the club hierarchy. Resolving this stalemate will prove critical to maintaining financial stability and dressing-room harmony at United.
- Getty Images Sport
Integration on Ireland tour
Rashford is scheduled to join up with his team-mates shortly for the club's upcoming training camp in Ireland. He could make his return in the high-profile friendly against Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin on August 12. The encounter will serve as an essential test for his physical readiness and squad status under Carrick ahead of the official campaign kickoff.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting