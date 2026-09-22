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Luis de la Fuente admits shock over Rodri’s Barcelona move as the Spain manager celebrates La Liga homecoming
The shock move to Barcelona and the Bernabeu links
De la Fuente has provided a fascinating insight into the transfer saga involving Rodri, revealing that even those within the national team setup were surprised by the midfielder's final destination. For months, the former Manchester City star had been heavily linked with a return to the Spanish capital, specifically to join Jose Mourinho's side. However, the move to Barcelona caught many off guard, including the man who manages him on the international stage. De la Fuente confessed that he had been monitoring the situation closely due to his personal connection with the player, yet he remained convinced that a white shirt was in the midfielder's future.
When questioned on whether the eventual move to the Camp Nou had left him stunned, the Spain coach was remarkably candid about his expectations. "It's true that I was surprised at first, but it's also true that I have a very good relationship with him and his entourage, and they kept me informed at certain times," De la Fuente told El Larguero.
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Boosting the domestic game
Despite Rodri's surprising decision, De la Fuente welcomes the star player back to La Liga. The manager prioritizes having Spain’s top footballers compete on home soil above all else after he previously expressed surprise at how many members of this exceptional generation were playing abroad. De la Fuentes welcomes their return to La Liga as a major positive for the national game.
For De la Fuente, the specific club a player chooses is far less important than the overarching benefit of having elite Spanish talent showcasing their skills in the domestic league once again. "The most important thing is to see those top players playing in Spain. What surprises me is that I see so many players from this fantastic generation playing outside Spain. That’s why I’m celebrating the fact that they’ve come back and are raising the standard of Spanish football and the league," he said.
Tactical flexibility and the Pedri partnership
The arrival of Rodri at Barcelona has sparked a wider tactical debate regarding how he can coexist with fellow midfield maestro Pedri. While some critics suggest their styles might overlap, De la Fuente is adamant that the two can form a devastating partnership, provided they adapt to one another's strengths. He noted that Pedri has already shown a willingness to evolve his game depending on the personnel surrounding him. The manager pointed out that the presence of a dominant force like Rodri naturally alters the requirements of those playing alongside him, a challenge he believes his players are more than capable of meeting.
Explaining the intricacies of their potential chemistry, De la Fuente highlighted the unique profiles of his midfield options. "Yes, of course they can, but we have to be aware that Pedri's playing style has changed a bit. And I said it at the World Cup: I prefer the Pedri from the national team, because it's not the same playing with one set of teammates versus another," he expalined.
"Rodrigo makes you play differently; Pedri has to offer other things, and he does because he's so good. Having Rodrigo on the team is always good news, because he's the best in the world in his position. We're privileged to have that kind of relationship between us."
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A demanding autumn fixture list
De la Fuente must immediately shift his focus back to touchline duties as Spain gears up for an intensely demanding international fixture list. The newly crowned world champions will make their return to the pitch in London on September 26 for a marquee friendly against England. Following their trip across the Channel, La Roja will journey to Oviedo to take on the Czech Republic in a crucial clash on October 3, before ultimately wrapping up an exhausting international window with a stern, high-pressure test away against Croatia on hostile territory.
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