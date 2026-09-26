Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha left out of England squad for Spain clash as Thomas Tuchel makes selection call

Thomas Tuchel has finalised his matchday preparations for England’s highly anticipated Nations League opener against Spain, but the selection news has not been positive for Liverpool’s rising star Ngumoha. The 18-year-old forward, who has been generating significant buzz at Anfield and St George’s Park, has been left out of the matchday squad for the fixture at Wembley.

The teenager was initially named in a full senior squad for the first time by Tuchel earlier this month, a move that many saw as a clear signal of the German manager's intent to blood new talent. However, the prospect of facing the reigning world and European champions appears to have prompted a more conservative approach from the England coaching staff. Ngumoha will now have to watch from the sidelines as the Three Lions look to exact some revenge for their Euro 2024 final defeat in front of a capacity crowd at the national stadium tonight.