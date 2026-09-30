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Liverpool plot huge transfer swoop for 17-year-old Mexican wonderkid
Liverpool track Mexican wonderkid
Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Mexican youngster Mora as he nears a potential move to Europe next summer. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted significant interest from several of the continent's biggest clubs.
The Premier League side are actively monitoring his development at Club Tijuana. According to Football Insider, a January transfer is considered difficult, meaning a summer departure is far more likely. The Liga MX outfit are reportedly planning to part ways with their prized asset at the end of the current season. This timeline gives Liverpool an opportunity to carefully plan their approach for the teenager.
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Elite clubs circle rising star
Mora’s impressive performances have placed him firmly on the radar of Europe's elite sides. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all reportedly tracking the talented midfielder.
The Reds could face considerable competition if they decide to step up their pursuit in the coming months. They have tracked Mora since his emergence at Tijuana, but his rapidly growing reputation means they are not alone in their admiration.
The teenager has made a remarkably strong start to the Liga MX campaign. He has already registered five goals and one assist in just seven appearances for his boyhood club.
Tijuana secure future with new deal
His stellar domestic performances have only increased interest in his services across Europe. This outstanding form leaves Tijuana in a remarkably strong position to negotiate a potentially lucrative transfer fee.
The Mexican club are understood to view next summer as the ideal time to secure a substantial financial package for their academy graduate. They recently protected his value by securing his signature on a new long-term contract. Mora's current deal is set to run until 2029, giving Tijuana maximum leverage in any future negotiations.
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FIFA rules delay European move
The youngster’s age has played a significant role in shaping his immediate transfer prospects. FIFA regulations strictly prevent him from moving to a European club before he turns 18 on 14 October.
That rigid restriction means Liverpool and their rivals may have to wait until next summer to make a serious move. This enforced delay gives competing clubs ample time to strengthen their own interest.
Tijuana’s decision to target a summer departure could provide Liverpool with a clear window to pursue a deal. However, Mora’s future remains uncertain, and they are expected to continue monitoring his progress ahead of the next transfer window.
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