Ex-Liverpool and Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs Celtic contract extension

Oxlade-Chamberlain's impact was immediate, as he netted a dramatic last-minute winner against Livingston on his debut to set the tone for his stay. Despite seven of his 12 appearances coming from the bench, his experience was vital as Celtic overtook Hearts on the final day of the season to retain their league title, and also lifted the Scottish Cup.

Reflecting on the success of the previous campaign, the midfielder expressed his joy at extending his stay in Scotland. "I’m delighted to be staying at Celtic for another year. It was an incredible time last season and to be part of that success in winning the league and Scottish Cup was so special," Oxlade-Chamberlain told the official club website. "I'm really excited to be back and I'm looking forward to meeting up with the boys and getting to work ahead of what will hopefully be another successful season."