Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1081405109.jpgIcon Sportswire
Adhe Makayasa

Lionel Messi risks MLS suspension after clash with Quinn Sullivan in Inter Miami's draw at Philadelphia Union

L. Messi
Q. Sullivan
Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF
Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi is under investigation by the MLS Disciplinary Committee following an off-the-ball confrontation with Quinn Sullivan during Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union. Video footage captured the Argentine striking the back of his opponent's head, leaving the Herons captain vulnerable to a potential fine or a one-game ban.

  • Tempers flare across pitch

    A high-intensity 2-2 draw between Miami and Union saw tensions boil over during a heated second half. Messi, who had earlier found the net, became embroiled in an off-the-ball altercation with Quinn Sullivan as the Herons pushed to regain the lead. Although Quinn's younger brother Cavan Sullivan was later sent off in stoppage time following a separate clash with Yannick Bright, the incident involving the Argentine icon remained the main talking point.


    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1081382538.jpgIcon Sportswire

    Offfield scrutiny follows altercation

    On-pitch friction escalated rapidly after Union drew level and confrontations between both sets of players grew increasingly frequent. Video footage circulating across social media showed Messi striking the back of Quinn's head with an open hand before the pair squared up. The match referee took no action against the Miami captain at the time, leaving the altercation open to retrospective review by league officials.

  • Independent review assesses conduct

    The MLS Disciplinary Committee now possesses full authority to examine the match footage and determine whether retrospective sanctions are warranted against the former Barcelona forward. If found guilty of violent conduct away from the ball, Messi could be hit with a financial fine or a one-match suspension. Losing their talismanic playmaker would represent a significant blow to the Herons as they look to mount a sustained push at the top of the Eastern Conference.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1081404609.jpgIcon Sportswire

    Upcoming schedule tests focus

    Miami now face an anxious wait for the league's verdict as they look to build momentum in the second half of the season. Guillermo Hoyos must keep his squad focused and block out the noise surrounding the disciplinary threat hanging over their talisman. Messi's availability will dictate tactical plans as the Herons gear up for a crucial run of MLS fixtures.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Toronto FC crest
Toronto FC
TFC
Major League Soccer
Austin FC crest
Austin FC
AUS
Philadelphia Union crest
Philadelphia Union
PHI