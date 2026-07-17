Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi for World Cup & Ballon d’Or! Epic battle awaits as ex-Spain international explains why Barcelona wonderkid can get the better of Argentine GOAT

That will be the venue for FIFA’s showpiece event on Sunday, with the champions of Europe taking on the kings of South America. Argentina are also World Cup title holders, with that crown being reclaimed at Qatar 2022.

Messi illuminated that tournament in the Middle East, walking away with the Golden Ball, and added an eighth Ballon d’Or to his collection a matter of months later. At the age of 39, the evergreen Inter Miami forward is back in the running for the most prestigious of individual awards.

Several rivals for that prize have fallen by the wayside, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane - the captains of France and England respectively - enduring semi-final heartache on the grandest of stages.

Yamal - fresh from helping Barca to Liga title glory in 2025-26 - remains in the running and could be timing his bid to perfection. He is yet to make a decisive contribution to Spain’s World Cup cause, but can never be written off.