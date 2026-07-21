Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia responds to ‘hateful’ messages received on the back of World Cup celebrations with Barcelona & Spain wondekid

Media exposure in professional football often extends to the partners of high-profile players who share the spotlight. Garcia, a lifestyle influencer who made her relationship with Yamal public earlier in 2026, has recently experienced the darker side of this immense attention following the historic World Cup victory by Spain.

According to Marca, Garcia decided to use her personal social media channels to quickly address the severe digital harassment she has received since celebrating the tense 1-0 extra time win over Argentina.

She shared a lengthy, heartfelt message detailing the heavy impact of the unwarranted hostility on her mental wellbeing. "I never thought that sharing something so simple would turn into this. I’ve spent hours reading the comments and, although I try to be strong, I’m also a person. Behind this account there is someone who feels, who cries, who makes mistakes, and who does not stop being human for being in a relationship," Garcia stated.