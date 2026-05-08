Karim Coulibaly: Why Chelsea, Man Utd & PSG are all watching Werder Bremen's €50m-rated teenage sensation

Elite left-footed central defenders are like gold dust, which is probably why young Coulibaly has generated so much interest over the course of the campaign. He has demonstrated the kind of composure, ball-playing ability and reading of the game that bely his tender years, despite Werder being in a relegation dogfight.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain headline the long list of clubs to have been linked with a potential move for the defender, albeit fairly loosely, but there are plenty of other more realistic options reported to be in the mix as the season enters its final weeks.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about a player who could be one of the hottest properties on the market come the summer...