'I made a mistake' – Portugal boss Jorge Jesus breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bench sulk, FPF emergency talks

The atmosphere surrounding the Portuguese national team has grown increasingly tense ahead of their highly charged trip to Denmark. Despite making a perfect start to their Nations League campaign by leading Group 4 of League A following back-to-back victories over Wales (1-0) and Norway (2-1), the Selecao's build-up has been overshadowed by Ronaldo's frustration. At 41 years old and boasting 234 caps alongside 146 international goals, the veteran forward was reportedly unhappy after being left as an unused substitute against Norway.

Jesus admitted that his management of the warm-up routine contributed to the friction. 'It's true that I agreed with him, we developed a plan like with Bruno Fernandes, and I told Cris that he wouldn't play in either the match against Norway or the one against Denmark, because I've worked with Cris for a year,' the manager explained. 'I didn't just arrive in the national team three months ago to get to know Cris. I know Cris's physical capabilities perfectly well.'

Elaborating on how the situation unfolded during the match, Jesus revealed that game circumstances altered his original agreement with the captain. 'I'm not the kind of coach who, as soon as I sit on the bench, is already thinking about the 60th minute and the substitution I'm going to make,' he added. 'I had agreed with him that he wouldn't play the first two matches, but I thought during the match that I might need him in the final minutes. But the match dictated something else, and I didn't bring him on. That's the truth. During the match, I thought that I might need him and that he would warm up, and then I didn't bring him on.'