‘Insane’ Cristiano Ronaldo retirement prediction made by Gus Poyet as ‘slower’ Portuguese GOAT is told he can play in Saudi Pro League for as long as he wants

Asked how long Ronaldo could play in Saudi Arabia for, having witnessed the standard there first-hand, Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the trusted guide for betting sites - told GOAL: “Until he wants.

“Because look, the Saudi Arabia Championship got something very clear and it's very good that everybody knows. The teams that can push for a special player, they really push and they make a difference. Even a few others, they are changing the strategy at the moment, which is very good, but it's still paying a lot. And then you've got the teams that they cannot sign. And when you play against them, it's unfair.

“I was there for a month and I'm very pleased I went there for a month because I visited Saudi Arabia in 2024 to see it from inside. I saw a few games, but you know, you as a coach, you understand and you think, ‘OK, I can do that, I can do that’. But then in training, it's a different matter.

“And that month gave me a clear picture of where you go to a team, what you're going to get, how you can play, how you can use your resources. And when you go to another team, with Ronaldo, then you have a different kind of situation.

“So it's very clear for me. And maybe people from outside, they don't realise that. There is four teams, government-based financially. There is another three or four teams private. They are pushing tremendously - one is with Brendan Rodgers. Very, very good standards and very good facilities and stadiums, new stadiums, amazing. And then you've got the six or seven, they're going to play for relegation.

“And those ones, if you miss two foreigners that you can have in your team, you're dead, you go down. You cannot miss anyone. And those kind of situations, they are tricky because also most of the teams, they go for experience. But experience means a certain age and it's too hot and you need to run and it's a game.

“So it's a tricky one. But Ronaldo, I mean, when I look at him, there is not many players like him physically. Obviously, he's slower. He knows that. Obviously, you start losing some agility. He knows that. And that's why he's probably playing there.

“Listen, don't go too far with [Lionel] Messi. Messi is playing in MLS - you can put that in the top divisions in the world. So there is certain moments for certain leagues and Ronaldo can still play.

“I think he's staying. I don't think the time for retirement comes before 1,000 goals. No way. That would be insane.”