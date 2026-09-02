Iliman Ndiaye reveals why he chose Man City over Tottenham as Etihad giants confirm dramatic £65m transfer deadline day hijack to sign Everton forward

Speaking after finalising his move, the 26-year-old forward emphasised how simple it was to choose the Etihad outfit over other suitors. "It’s easy to make the decision about whether you want to be at Manchester City or not," Ndiaye stated. "You can see the recent history; you want to be part of that project."

He added that discussions with the club's hierarchy convinced him immediately. "They talked to me about where we could go, what we could achieve with me in the team, and I was interested from the beginning," he explained. "There was nothing else that I wanted other than joining Manchester City."

The new signing expressed his eagerness to begin this new chapter, highlighting his determination to succeed. "Obviously, you want to be part of this new project. I’ve seen recently what they’ve been doing, and I feel like I will fit right in it," he said. "I’m super excited to start. It’s an unbelievable moment. I’ve worked so hard to get to this point and I’m super excited and really grateful for this opportunity.”



