One of Chelsea's prominent players has edged closer to an official switch to Tottenham Hotspur in the current summer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Breaking: Mykhailo Mudryk will move to Tottenham. Everything has been agreed, including the personal terms of the contract."



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Romano added: "Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan for a fee, and it is also understood that the agreement includes a clause allowing the player to be bought, but it is not obligatory."

He concluded: "The Ukrainian player will once again work under the leadership of Roberto De Zerbi."

De Zerbi and Mudryk have worked together before, at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.



